New Issue- KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2016 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken AS
Issue Amount 50 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2016
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.226
Yield 1.445 pct
Spread 38 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)