New Issue- KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2016 bond
July 2, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- KBN adds 50 mln stg to 2016 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Kommunalbanken AS

Issue Amount 50 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.226

Yield 1.445 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Gilt

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 600 million sterling

when fungible

ISIN XS0968464015

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

