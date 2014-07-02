FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- UBM prices 160 mln euro 2019 bond
July 2, 2014 / 3:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- UBM prices 160 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower UBM Realitaetenentwicklung AG

Issue Amount 160 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2019

Coupon 4.875 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.875 pct

Spread 420.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 9, 2014

Lead Manager(s) IKB & RBI

Listing Vienna/Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law Austrian

ISIN AT0000A185Y1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

