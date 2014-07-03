New Issue-AFDB prices A$125 mln 2025 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower African Development Bank (AFDB)
Issue Amount A$125 million
Maturity Date January 10, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 98.17
Reoffer price 98.17
Yield 4.2175
Spread 33 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nomura & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing ASX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500 (Oz) + 1
Governing Law NSW
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
