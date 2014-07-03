New Issue- Singhaiyi prices S$100 mln 2017 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Singhaiyi Group Ltd
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date January 10, 2017
Coupon 5.25 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.25 pct
Spread 444.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SOR
Payment Date July 10, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS & UOB
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
