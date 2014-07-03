New Issue- Singhaiyi prices S$100 mln 2017 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Singhaiyi Group Ltd

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date January 10, 2017

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.25 pct

Spread 444.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS & UOB

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

