New Issue-IADB adds 600 bln Indonesian Rupiah to 2017 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Inter-American Development Bank (IADB)
Issue Amount 600 billion Indonesian Rupiah
Maturity Date July 17, 2017
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 99.843
Reoffer price 99.843
Yield 7.3 pct
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.35 trillion Indonesian
Rupiah when fungible
