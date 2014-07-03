FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Titan prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Titan prices 300 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Titan Global Finance plc

Guarantor Titan Cement Company S.A.

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 387.8 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2019 OBL 169

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, JPMorgan, Societe Generale CIB, Alpha,

Eurobank & NBG Securities

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1086071146

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.