New Issue-LB Saar prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Saar

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor flat

Issue price 99.89

Reoffer price 99.89

Payment Date July 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) LB Saar

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undiclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000SLB3289

