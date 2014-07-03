New Issue- VTB Capital prices 350 mln sfr 2024 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower VTB Capital SA
Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date October 24, 2024
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date July 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & VTB
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
