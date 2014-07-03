New Issue- VTB Capital prices 350 mln sfr 2024 bond

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower VTB Capital SA

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2024

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & VTB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)