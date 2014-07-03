FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- VTB Capital prices 350 mln sfr 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2014 / 4:07 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- VTB Capital prices 350 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower VTB Capital SA

Issue Amount 350 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date October 24, 2024

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date July 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & VTB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
