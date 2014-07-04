FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
HONG KONG HIRES ARRANGERS FOR DEBUT ISLAMIC BOND
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

HONG KONG HIRES ARRANGERS FOR DEBUT ISLAMIC BOND

Nethelie Wong

1 Min Read

July 4 (IFR) - The Hong Kong government has mandated HSBC, Standard Chartered, CIMB and National Bank of Abu Dhabi to arrange its first Islamic bond issue, according to sources close to the deal.

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority is handling the deal, which is expected to arrive in September, the sources said.

The Islamic bond, or sukuk, is expected to raise between USD500m and USD1bn. It will likely have a tenor of 5 years and will be targeted at global institutional investors, Peter Pang, HKMA deputy chief executive said at a conference in April.

Hong Kong lawmakers passed a tax bill in late March to allow for sukuk sales. (Reporting By Nethelie Wong. Editing By Abby Schultz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.