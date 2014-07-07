FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BPCE adds 150 mln euro to 2016 FRN
July 7, 2014 / 11:57 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BPCE adds 150 mln euro to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date January 13, 2016

Coupon 3 month EURIBOR plus 0.48 pct per annum

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Euronext Paris

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion euro when fungible

ISIN FR0012031441

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
