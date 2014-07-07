FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ- GT Advanced Technologies Inc: UBS downgrade
#Switzerland Market Report
July 7, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

BUZZ- GT Advanced Technologies Inc: UBS downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** The sapphire glass maker’s shares down 8 pct at $18.04 premarket on Monday

** UBS downgrades company - whose glass is used in Apple Inc’s iPhone 5S - to “neutral” from “buy” and removes it from its “US Key Call List”

** The brokerage says company shipped less sapphire in May and was not sure why the company’s production has slowed down

** UBS says it is concerned that GT Advanced Technologies is yet to confirm receipt of its fourth prepayment from Apple, which the brokerage expected to be at the end of April

