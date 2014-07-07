FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- ONGC prices 525 mln euro 2021 bond
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 3:17 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ONGC prices 525 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 7(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower ONGC Videsh Limited

Guarantor Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 525 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.623

Reoffer price 99.623

Yield 2.81 pct

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank, The Royal Bank of Scotland

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.