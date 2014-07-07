FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-OTE prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 7, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-OTE prices 700 mln euro 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower OTE Plc

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2020

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.284

Reoffer price 99.284

Yield 3.635 pct

Spread 280 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s GMTN programme

ISIN XS1086785182

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
