New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2025 bond
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Rentenbank adds A$150 mln to 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 083 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date January 09, 2025

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 100.042

Reoffer price 100.042

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the ACGB

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CBA, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing ASX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500 (oz) + 10

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

The issue size will total A$350 million

When fungible

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
