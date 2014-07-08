New Issue-Zurich Insurance prices a dual tranche deal

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 22, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.777
Reoffer price 100.027
Yield 1.498 pct
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date June 22, 2015
Coupon 3 month Libor + 16 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 16 basis points
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC and UBS
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
