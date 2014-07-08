New Issue-Zurich Insurance prices a dual tranche deal

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Group AG

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 22, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.777

Reoffer price 100.027

Yield 1.498 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

ISIN CH0247611269

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 22, 2015

Coupon 3 month Libor + 16 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month Libor + 16 basis points

ISIN CH0247611244

****

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ, HSBC and UBS

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

