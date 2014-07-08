New Issue-EIB adds 375 mln rand to 2019 bond

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 375 million rand
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 99.1
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.175 billion rand
When fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)