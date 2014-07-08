New Issue-Bayern LB prices 200 mln euro 2020 bond

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2020

Coupon 1.1 pct

Issue price 99.98

Reoffer price 99.98

Yield 1.104 pct

Payment Date July 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000BLB2UY5

