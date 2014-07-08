New Issue-Credit Suisse (London) prices 500 mln stg 2016 FRN

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Credit Suisse AG (London Branch)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date July 15, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 40bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) credit Suisse
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
