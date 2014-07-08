New Issue- Acea prices 600 mln euro 2024 bond

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Acea SpA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 99.195

Yield 2.718 pct

Spread 128 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 148.3bp

Over the 1.5 pct 2024 DBR

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Mediobanca & Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1087831688

