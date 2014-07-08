New Issue-Specialfastigheter adds 100 mln SEK to 2020 FRN

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 23, 2020

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 44bp

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006055414

