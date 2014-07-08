New Issue-Specialfastigheter adds 100 mln SEK to 2020 FRN

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB
Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date June 23, 2020
Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 44bp
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
