New Issue-Specialfastigheter adds 100 mln SEK to 2020 FRN
July 8, 2014 / 1:47 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Specialfastigheter adds 100 mln SEK to 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Specialfastigheter Sverige AB

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 23, 2020

Coupon 3-Month Stibor + 44bp

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme

ISIN SE0006055414

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

