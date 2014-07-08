New Issue- Scentre prices 400 mln stg 2026 bond

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scentre Management Limited

Guarantor Scentre Group Limited

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date July 16, 2026

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.397

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UKT

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Australian Securities Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1087821531

