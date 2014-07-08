New Issue- NN Group prices 1.0 bln euro perp bond

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower NN Group NV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.093
Yield 4.605 pct
Spread 338.2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & RBC
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Dutch
