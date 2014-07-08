New Issue- Scentre prices multi tranche deal

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Scentre Management Limited

Guarantor Scentre Group Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2020

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.886

Reoffer yield 1.52 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 104.7bp

Over the 3.0 pct July 2020 DBR

ISIN XS1087819634

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2024

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.127

Reoffer yield 2.349 pct

Spread 92 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

ISIN XS1087816374

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2018

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 65bp

Reoffer price 99.92

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 67bp

ISIN XS1087817422

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & HSBC

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing Australia

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

