New Issue-ANZ prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Ltd (ANZ)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 15, 2016

Coupon 3 month Libor + 18 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)