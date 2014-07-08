New Issue-ANZ prices $500 mln 2016 FRN

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Ltd (ANZ)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 15, 2016
Coupon 3 month Libor + 18 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Royal Bank of Canada
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
