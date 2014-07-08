New Issue-EBRD adds 1.0 bln INR 2015 bond

July 8 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and

Development (EBRD)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Indian Rupees

Maturity Date May 28, 2015

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 99.257

Reoffer price 99.257

Yield 5.9 pct

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-50

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 12 billion Indian

Rupees when fungible

ISIN XS0935943802

