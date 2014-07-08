New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $300 mln 2016 FRN

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date January 15, 2016
Coupon 1-month Libor + 4bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 14, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)