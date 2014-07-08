New Issue- Kommuninvest prices $300 mln 2016 FRN

July 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kommuninvest I Sverige AB

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 15, 2016

Coupon 1-month Libor + 4bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, Deutsche Bank & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1087838188

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)