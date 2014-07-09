FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico to launch three-tranche Samurai bond
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 9, 2014 / 1:15 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico to launch three-tranche Samurai bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

July 9 (IFR) - Mexico is to return to the yen debt market as early as next week with a three-tranche Samurai bond, according to sources close to the transaction.

Lead managers Citigroup, Mizuho and Nomura have begun soft-sounding investors for a fixed-rate offering of 3-year, 5-year and 10-year bonds, the sources said.

Official marketing is expected to kick off tomorrow, and the deal is expected to price as early as July 15.

Mexico’s latest Samurai is expected to be rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by Japanese ratings agency JCR. Moody’s upgraded its credit rating on the country by one notch to A3 in February.

Reporting By Frances Yoon. Editing By Steve Garton.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.