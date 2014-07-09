New Issue-PSHypo prices dual tranche deal

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower PFANDBRIEFBANK SCHWEIZERISCHER
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 310 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date May 21, 2024
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 100.26
Reoffer price 99.91
Yield 1.01 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 70 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 03, 2044
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 107.258
Reoffer price 106.808
Yield 1.825 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Notes The issue size will total 170 million Swiss francs
When fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0249088128
Permanent ISIN CH0237649964
Common Terms
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SVR
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
