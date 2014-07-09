FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Alpiq prices 300 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2014 / 11:26 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Alpiq prices 300 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.296

Reoffer price 99.696

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0248890490

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
