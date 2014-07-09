New Issue-Alpiq prices 300 mln SFR 2024 bond

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Alpiq Holding AG
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date July 29, 2024
Coupon 2.625 pct
Issue price 100.296
Reoffer price 99.696
Spread 165 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps
Payment Date July 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
