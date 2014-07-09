New Issue-Alpiq prices 300 mln SFR 2024 bond

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Alpiq Holding AG

Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 29, 2024

Coupon 2.625 pct

Issue price 100.296

Reoffer price 99.696

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0248890490

