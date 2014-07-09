FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-CRH Finance prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-CRH Finance prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower CRH Finance Germany GMBH

Guarantor CRH Plc

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date July 16, 2021

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.9bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ING, RBS & Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Ireland

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

