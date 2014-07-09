New Issue-CRH Finance prices 600 mln euro 2021 bond

July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower CRH Finance Germany GMBH
Guarantor CRH Plc
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date July 16, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.9bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ING, RBS & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Ireland
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
