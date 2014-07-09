New Issue- Motability prices 300 mln stg 2026 bond

July 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Motability Operations Group PLC

Guarantor Motability Operations Ltd, Motability Leasing Ltd and

Motability Hire Purchase Ltd

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date July 16, 2026

Coupon 3.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.369

Yield 3.816 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

Payment Date July 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds & RBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1088016206

