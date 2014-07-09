FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Dexia CL prices 1.0 bln stg 2017 bond
July 9, 2014 / 2:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Dexia CL prices 1.0 bln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dexia Credit Local SA (Dexia CL)

Guarantor Government of Belgium, France and Luxembourg

Issue Amount 1.0 billion sterling

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.811

Yield 1.94 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 2017 UKT

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Nomura and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1087929730

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

