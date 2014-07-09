New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

July 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date July 20, 2018
Coupon 9.25 pct
Reoffer price 103.525
Payment Date July 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 0.25 pct (m&u)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 1.25 billion Turkish lira
When fungible
