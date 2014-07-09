New Issue-BNG prices 1.0 bln 2016 bond

July 9 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower NV Bank Nederlandse Geementen (BNG)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 18, 2016

Coupon 0.675 pct

Issue price 99.909

Reoffer price 99.909

Yield 0.671 pct

Spread Flat

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps

Payment Date July 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank and TD

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law Dutch

