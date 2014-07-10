New Issue-KfW adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2018 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date March 22, 2018
Coupon 5.75 pct
Reoffer price 92.5
Reoffer Yield 8.176 pct
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 360 million Turkish lira when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)