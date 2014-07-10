FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 11:58 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.3469

Reoffer price 99.469

Reoffer Yield 0.7335 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.2bp

Over the BOBL#169

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank, Natixis and UniCredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH4S28

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.