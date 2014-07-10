New Issue-HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 17, 2019

Coupon 0.625 pct

Issue price 99.3469

Reoffer price 99.469

Reoffer Yield 0.7335 pct

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 44.2bp

Over the BOBL#169

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank, Natixis and UniCredit

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000HSH4S28

