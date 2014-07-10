FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DIA prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
July 10, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-DIA prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Distribuidora Internacional de

Alimentación SA (DIA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.419

Reoffer price 99.419

Yield 1.622 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &

JP Morgan

Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1088135634

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

