New Issue-DIA prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Distribuidora Internacional de
Alimentación SA (DIA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 22, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 99.419
Reoffer price 99.419
Yield 1.622 pct
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, citi, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &
JP Morgan
Ratings Baa3 (Moody‘s) & BBB- (S&P)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
