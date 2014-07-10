New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln rand 2021 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date September 13, 2021
Coupon 8.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.026
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (1.575 pct selliong and 0.3 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
The issue size will total 900 million rand when fungible
