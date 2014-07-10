New Issue-EIB adds 75 mln Turkish lira to 2019 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 75 million Turkish Lira
Maturity Date January 25, 2019
Coupon 7.25 pct
Reoffer price 100.625
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 12.5 pct (M&U) and 1.125 pct (selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 990 million Turkish
lira when fungible
