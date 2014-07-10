New Issue-Fiat prices 850 mln euro 2022 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd
Guarantor FIAT S.p.A.
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2022
Coupon 4.75 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.75 pct
Spread 363 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 391.5bp
Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs
International, J.P. Morgan, Natixis, Santander GBM,
and UniCredit
Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P),
BB (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
