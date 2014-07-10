New Issue-Fiat prices 850 mln euro 2022 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Fiat Finance and Trade Ltd

Guarantor FIAT S.p.A.

Issue Amount 850 million euro

Maturity Date July 15, 2022

Coupon 4.75 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.75 pct

Spread 363 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 391.5bp

Over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, Goldman Sachs

International, J.P. Morgan, Natixis, Santander GBM,

and UniCredit

Ratings B2 (Moody‘s), BB (S&P),

BB (Fitch)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1088515207

