New Issue-Skyland prices $500 mln 2017 bond

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Skyland Mining (BVI) Limited

Guarantor China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd.

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 17, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.634 pct

Reoffer Yield 3.63 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date July 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank, Citi, BofA Merrill

Lynch and CCB International

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s) and BBB (S&P)

Listing Hong Kong

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

