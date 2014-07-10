FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Eurofins adds 150 mln euros to perp bond
July 10, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Eurofins adds 150 mln euros to perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond increased on Thurdsay.

Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 7.0 pct

Reoffer price 109.431

Payment Date July 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC

Listing Frankfurt Borse Open Market (Freiverkehr). The Notes

will not be listed and/or traded on any regulated

market, exchange or exchange regulated market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Luxembourg law

Notes The issue size will total 300 euro

when fungible

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

