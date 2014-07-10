New Issue- Eurofins adds 150 mln euros to perp bond

July 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a perp bond increased on Thurdsay.
Borrower Eurofins Scientific S.E.
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Reoffer price 109.431
Payment Date July 18, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & HSBC
Listing Frankfurt Borse Open Market (Freiverkehr). The Notes
will not be listed and/or traded on any regulated
market, exchange or exchange regulated market
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Luxembourg law
Notes The issue size will total 300 euro
when fungible
