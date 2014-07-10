FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond
#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 3:22 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-BayernLB prices 100 mln euro 2029 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank (BayernLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date August 13, 2029

Coupon 2.3 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.3 pct

Payment Date August 13, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BLB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000BLB2UZ2

