New Issue-Nord/LB prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond
July 14, 2014 / 1:57 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Nord/LB prices 200 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale

(Nord/LB)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2016

Coupon 0.43 pct

Issue price 99.97

Reoffer price 99.97

Yield 0.44 pct

Payment Date July 8, 2014

Lead Manager(s) NLB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN DE000NLB8C77

