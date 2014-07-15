FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-EIB adds 400 mln rand to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 400 million rand

Maturity Date January 15, 2020

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 99.696

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct M&U and 1.6 pct selling)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.8 billion rand when fungible

ISIN XS0984173624

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

