New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln euro 2020 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 15, 2014 / 10:52 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln euro 2020 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date July 23, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank and ING

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

