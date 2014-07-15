New Issue-Deutsche Bahn Finance prices 300 mln euro 2020 FRN

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance BV
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn AG
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date July 23, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 30 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank and ING
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
