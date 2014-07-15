FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond
July 15, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-KfW prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro

Maturity Date July 22, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.473

Reoffer price 99.473

Yield 0.402 pct

Spread Through 16 points

Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 16.7 basis points

Over the April 2019 OBL #169

Payment Date July 22, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and SEB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme

ISIN XS1087815483

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

