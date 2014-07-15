New Issue-KfW prices 1.5 bln euro 2019 bond

July 15 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date July 22, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.473
Reoffer price 99.473
Yield 0.402 pct
Spread Through 16 points
Underlying govt bond Mid-Swaps, equivalent to 16.7 basis points
Over the April 2019 OBL #169
Payment Date July 22, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank and SEB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)