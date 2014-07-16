New Issue-KfW adds NZ$50 mln 2018 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$50 million
Maturity Date June 14, 2018
Coupon 3.75 pct
Reoffer price 97.6
Yield 4.433 pct
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank and TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total NZ$200 million when fungible
