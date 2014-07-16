New Issue-Rentenbank prices C$100 mln 2021 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date July 23, 2021
Coupon 2.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.486
Payment Date July 23, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets, BMO, BNP Paribas, CIBC,
Danske Bank, Daiwa, HSBC, Scotia Bank, TD
Securities and ZKB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
