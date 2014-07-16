New Issue-KfW prices 35 mln Turkish Lira 2016 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish Lira

Maturity Date August 4, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Reoffer price 95.37

Payment Date July 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under the KfW Note Programme

The issue size will total 755 million Turkish Lira when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

